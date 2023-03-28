Ann Philomena McDowell, age 66, of Shelby, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 4, 2023, due to challenges with Cerebral Palsy.
Ann was born on August 23, 1956 in Shelby. She had attended Raemelton and Dowds Schools where she was tutored by Mrs. Lois Hedeen, an excellent teacher. We thought it was God sent when Seymour Slouchman, a superb Physical Therapist, worked with her- having her walk with braces and crutches. Ann enjoyed playing 500 Rum cards, listening and singing with the Carpenters, Partridge Family, and Osmonds, and possessed a delightful sense of humor.
Ann is survived by sister: Alice McDowell of Shelby; uncle: Richard (the late, Mary Ellen) Bechtel of Columbus; and cousin: Carol Ebdon of Omaha, NE. Her mother, Virginia Marie (Bechtel) McDowell, survived at the time of Ann’s death but passed herself just three weeks later on March 27, 2023. She was preceded in death by her father: Wayne McDowell; uncle: Fr. Charles Bechtel; aunt: Ann (Gerald) Rotterdam; maternal grandparents: Leland and Mary Alice Bechtel; and her paternal grandparents: E. and Marie McDowell.
Funeral Mass for both Ann and her mother, Virginia, will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 11 am at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 29 West Street, Shelby, where they were both members of the church and its Altar and Rosary Society. Fr. Chris Mileski will officiate with burial following in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Care for the McDowell family is being provided by the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby. Condolences for the family may be left on the funeral home’s website, www.PenwellTurner.com, or their Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.
Funeral home : Penwell Turner Funeral Home
