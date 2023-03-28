Jordyn_Schaich_Ann_Philomena_McDowell_953118e5-a963-44fa-9ea7-e7f1d1dc1137_img

Ann Philomena McDowell

Ann Philomena McDowell, age 66, of Shelby, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 4, 2023, due to challenges with Cerebral Palsy.

Ann was born on August 23, 1956 in Shelby. She had attended Raemelton and Dowds Schools where she was tutored by Mrs. Lois Hedeen, an excellent teacher. We thought it was God sent when Seymour Slouchman, a superb Physical Therapist, worked with her- having her walk with braces and crutches. Ann enjoyed playing 500 Rum cards, listening and singing with the Carpenters, Partridge Family, and Osmonds, and possessed a delightful sense of humor.

