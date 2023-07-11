Ann Campbell Peterhof was the beloved daughter of Charles and Janet Campbell.
Ann’s life was defined by music and her violin. Growing up in Mansfield, OH, Ann learned the art of civility and her love of music from her mother, Janet. Ann lived her life through music starting piano and violin at an early age. Her musical talents took her to many places from orchestras and ensembles at Mansfield Senior High School, a folk-singing trio, a violin performance degree from the Ohio State University, a member of the Columbus Symphony, to acceptance in the master’s degree program at Yale University. Unsure about continuing her education at Yale, Ann answered a job advertisement for a section violin position in an opera orchestra in Regensburg, Germany. She received acceptance, packed and travelled to Germany. To her surprise, the acceptance had been one to audition! She did well at the audition and was hired – now a professional musician.
In the early years in Germany, Ann spent time learning German; then in later years trying not to forget English. In Germany Ann found the love of her life, concertmaster Rainer Peterhof. Ann and Rainer’s son, Oliver, inherited his mother and father’s love of music. He is now in Los Angeles successfully composing and producing.
Ann played in the Regensburg opera orchestra for many years, then taught violin and piano at several schools in the Sinzing/Regensburg area. Music always filled Ann and Rainer’s home. They both had individual students for lessons in their home.
Sadly, Ann passed away on July 1, 2023 in Sinzing, Germany. Her mother and father deaths’ preceded Ann. She is survived by her devoted husband Rainer, son Oliver (Katie), two brothers, Martin (Marilyn) and David (Sandra), and many loving friends and tennis partners in Germany.
Ann’s kindness and love will be sorely missed.
