Martin_Campbell_Ann_Campbell_Peterhof_73d9b054-a5c4-4eb4-9733-f1ab8f9da28c_img

Ann Campbell Peterhof

Ann Campbell Peterhof was the beloved daughter of Charles and Janet Campbell.

Ann’s life was defined by music and her violin.  Growing up in Mansfield, OH, Ann learned the art of civility and her love of music from her mother, Janet.  Ann lived her life through music starting piano and violin at an early age.  Her musical talents took her to many places from orchestras and ensembles at Mansfield Senior High School, a folk-singing trio, a violin performance degree from the Ohio State University, a member of the Columbus Symphony, to acceptance in the master’s degree program at Yale University.  Unsure about continuing her education at Yale, Ann answered a job advertisement for a section violin position in an opera orchestra in Regensburg, Germany.  She received acceptance, packed and travelled to Germany.  To her surprise, the acceptance had been one to audition!  She did well at the audition and was hired – now a professional musician. 

To plant a tree in memory of Ann Peterhof as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.