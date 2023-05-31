Carli_Bailey_Angus_Barton_f6d57ded-a248-45c6-8188-33d6f731777d_img

Angus Barton

Angus Wickham Barton, age 96, resident of Marion, died peacefully Tuesday, May 30 at Kingston Residence of Marion.

Angus (Wick) was born June 1, 1926, in Wheatland, Wyoming, and was the son of Angus and Harriot Barton. His mother, a suffragette, was a teacher who homesteaded to Wyoming from Norwalk, Ohio. His father was a rancher. He attended a one-room schoolhouse for many years with his mode of transportation to school, a horse.  He attended the University of Wyoming for one year after serving his country in the Navy for 3 years. Angus served with General Motors for 39 years, retiring in 1987.

