Angus Barton

Angus Wickham Barton, age 96, resident of Marion, died peacefully Tuesday, May 30 at Kingston Residence of Marion.
Angus (Wick) was born June 1, 1926, in Wheatland, Wyoming, and was the son of Angus and Harriot Barton. His mother, a suffragette, was a teacher who homesteaded to Wyoming from Norwalk, Ohio. His father was a rancher. He attended a one-room schoolhouse for many years with his mode of transportation to school, a horse. He attended the University of Wyoming for one year after serving his country in the Navy for 3 years. Angus served with General Motors for 39 years, retiring in 1987.
Angus married Jane Schild in Norwalk, Ohio, on May 24, 1953. They were married for 62 years, before she passed away on February 6, 2015.
Angus was involved in his kids’ activities, including helping with 4-H projects, attending sports games, raising chickens, owning a horse, and trailering to horse shows. He and Jane were active members of the Shelby Cloverleaf Square Dancers for 20 years and went to square dances with friends in and outside the state of Ohio.
He was an active volunteer at the Ohio Bird Sanctuary for over 25 years. Not only did he know about all the birds there, but he gently and lovingly helped take care of them. He was an artist, farmer, rancher, gardener, grape grower, hard worker, and engaging storyteller. His sense of humor was dry, witty, complete with a twinkle in his eye. In 2021, he was honored at an Honor Flight ceremony in Marion, Ohio, as a Navy Veteran of World War II. He was also a very active volunteer in the Shelby local food bank. Angus was an active member of the First Lutheran Church for over 60 years, serving as an usher for many of those years. He moved to Kingston Residence Inn in Marion during COVID, becoming an instant favorite among many of those who assisted him. On May 6, he attended his nephew’s wedding in Powell, Ohio, and enjoyed a wonderful time with family!
Angus is survived by his two children, Kenneth (Nancy) Barton of Dublin and Nancy (Ben) Abbott of San Antonio, Tx; three grandchildren, Stephanie (Mike) Hammond, Ashley (Brian) Flowers, and Andy (Ashley), all of Columbus area as well as four great-grandchildren, Charlie, Sloane and Jack Hammond and Parker Flowers. He is also survived by six nephews and three nieces. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jane, who passed away on February 6, 2015. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bill, and two sisters, Hottie and Eleanor.
Friends may visit the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby, Friday, June 2, 2023 from 10:00AM - 11:00 AM. Services will be held immediately following from the funeral home at 11:00 AM. Reverend Dr. Russel Yoak will officiate with interment held in Oakland Cemetery in Shelby.
In lieu of flowers, memorial expressions may be made in Angus’s memory to Ohio Bird Sanctuary at 3744 Orweiler Rd. Mansfield, OH 44903
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.