Angela “Angi” (Burns) Bennett made her final leap of faith on May 29, 2023 after a short battle with cancer. She was born on December 23, 1970 to the late Jeri and Jim Burns in Galion, Ohio. On November 13, 2021, even though she was over an hour late to their wedding, she married her love, Randy. They may have needed handcuffs at the altar to keep her in place, but in the end, all Angi needed was Randy and her family holding her hands when her time came.

Angi came from a very large family, as we’re about to see here. Miss Fertile Myrtle leaves behind her children Brian “Duck” Shepherd, Ian (Tina) and Johnathan (Hope) Willhelm, Jeri-Ka and Brianna Cassady, and Racheal, Kimmy, and Jordan Bennett. Also surviving are her siblings Pat, Mikey, and Leslie (Bill) Burns, Katy (Jeremy) King, Kim (Brian) Cordle, and Johnny and Amanda Shults, SIXTIEEN grandchildren, Aunts, Uncle, a slew of cousins and Lord knows how many nieces and nephews! I’m sorry that I cannot name them all, but there is only so much room on the internet!

