Angela “Angi” (Burns) Bennett made her final leap of faith on May 29, 2023 after a short battle with cancer. She was born on December 23, 1970 to the late Jeri and Jim Burns in Galion, Ohio. On November 13, 2021, even though she was over an hour late to their wedding, she married her love, Randy. They may have needed handcuffs at the altar to keep her in place, but in the end, all Angi needed was Randy and her family holding her hands when her time came.
Angi came from a very large family, as we’re about to see here. Miss Fertile Myrtle leaves behind her children Brian “Duck” Shepherd, Ian (Tina) and Johnathan (Hope) Willhelm, Jeri-Ka and Brianna Cassady, and Racheal, Kimmy, and Jordan Bennett. Also surviving are her siblings Pat, Mikey, and Leslie (Bill) Burns, Katy (Jeremy) King, Kim (Brian) Cordle, and Johnny and Amanda Shults, SIXTIEEN grandchildren, Aunts, Uncle, a slew of cousins and Lord knows how many nieces and nephews! I’m sorry that I cannot name them all, but there is only so much room on the internet!
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her bothers Jimi Burns and Robby Shultz, her son Edward Burns-Bunce, a niece Kate-Lynn Burns Price, a nephew Camdon Garrett, grandparents Hope and Charles Macklin and Rita and Edward Murphy, Aunts Nancy Green, Kathy Davis, and Lynn Sherman, and cousin Kellsie Green.
Angi spent most of her life in the Galion area. She graduated from Galion high in 1989 (which she was also late for). Angi was an active member of the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Galion. She worked at the Dollar Tree and as a home health aide for TLC. All of this lead her to meet some wonderful people whom meant a lot to her. Whether they were co-workers, customers, neighbors, or some of her favorite people to help take care of (yes, we’re talking about you). Angi called them friends and family. She enjoyed sitting by the fire, staring out over the water, the Michigan Wolverines, cookouts (which I don’t remember ever seeing her at the grill) and obviously her family, friends, and faith.
In the end, Angi hated leaving her family and fought hard to hang on for as long as she could, but she was ready to be lifted up to be embraced by her Savior and family. In remembrance of her life, the family is holding a private ceremony at Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society (which we have bets going if she’ll be late) but will be honoring her with a public cookout on June 2nd, 2023 at 6 pm at her favorite lunch spot- Ammens Reservoir in Galion. The family will be cooking up some of all her favorite foods, we all know how she loved hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, and such (Nope!! She hated it. LoL). But when you bite the chef, that’s what they make! We will also be having a memorial service at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church at a later date.
