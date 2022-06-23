Andrew Ralph Sweet, 60, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Andrew was born on June 9, 1962 in Stanton, California to the late Jack and Patricia (Brown) Sweet.
He graduated from Mansfield Christian High School as a member of the class of 1980. He worked for several years as a teller at Richland Bank. Andrew then spent more than 25 years in customer service roles for United Telephone, Embarc and CenturyLink in Mansfield. One of his lifelong hobbies was collecting comic books. Andrew also enjoyed science fiction books, movies and television series, and playing Wii Sports with his brother. He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and really enjoyed celebrating the team’s World Series championship in 2016. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
Andrew is survived by his five siblings, Brian Sweet of Apple Valley, California, David Sweet of Atlanta, Georgia, Daniel (LuAnn) Sweet of Johnson City, Tennessee, Christopher Sweet of Galion and Teresa Sweet of Galion. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other loving relatives.
In addition to his parents, Andrew was preceded in death by his wife of 16 years, Susan Sweet, who died in 2005, and his infant sister, Loretta Dorothy.
Andrew was a man of faith his entire adult life. His family takes great comfort in knowing that Andrew is now reunited with his beloved wife and other departed family members. He also cared deeply about all living creatures. Andrew had a great love for animals, and did whatever he could to care for stray and abandoned animals in his community
.A private graveside service will take place at a later date. Eastman Funeral Home, Greenwich is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Those wishing to contribute to Andrew’s memory may do so by contacting the Humane Society of Richland County, 3025 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, OH 44906 or online at adoptourstrays.com. Condolences and fond memories may be shared online at www.eastmanfuneralhomes.com
To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Sweet as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
