Brittany_Schock_Andrew_"Drew"_Douglas_Rothhaar_5bc7e73b-41cc-4456-93ce-ef0f13d4124f_img

Andrew "Drew" Douglas Rothhaar

Andrew “Drew” Douglas Rothhaar, son of Douglas and Deanna (Jackson) Rothhaar, gained his healing after a six-year battle with colon cancer. He went to heaven on February 21, 2023 surrounded by his loving parents. Drew was born on Feb. 16, 1990 in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

Drew is survived by his sister Daurie (Jordan) Bogart, brother Daniel (Emily) Rothhaar, grandfather Dwight Rothhaar, aunts Valerie Jackson, Sharon (Mark) Cole, Carol (Rodney) Compton, Jeanne (Mike) Zimmerman, 15 cousins and their families, and his faithful puppy Dominic.

