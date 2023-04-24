Hannah_Snyder_Wernecke_Andre_Joseph_Dumas,_II_ec405c14-bc4f-478f-9e3c-a41b270ab9b4_img

Andre Joseph Dumas, II

Andre Joseph Dumas, II, age 63 of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

He was born on January 12, 1960, in Newark, Ohio the son of Andre Joseph Dumas & Wilma (Timora) Dumas. He was a 1978 graduate of Madison High School. Andy worked for H.S. Automotive and previously worked for Mansfield Aircraft Products. On June 6, 1981, he married Lesa L. Haumesser. Andy and Lesa made their home in Mansfield, Ohio.

