Andre Joseph Dumas, II, age 63 of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
He was born on January 12, 1960, in Newark, Ohio the son of Andre Joseph Dumas & Wilma (Timora) Dumas. He was a 1978 graduate of Madison High School. Andy worked for H.S. Automotive and previously worked for Mansfield Aircraft Products. On June 6, 1981, he married Lesa L. Haumesser. Andy and Lesa made their home in Mansfield, Ohio.
Andy was often lovingly called “ornery” by family and friends and he would ask, “Why do they always call me ornery?” but we can suspect he knew the answer. The other important question Andy would ask upon meeting someone was, “Do you know Jesus?” and he was able to spread the gospel with many people using this question. He will be dearly missed by friends and especially his family.
In his spare time, Andy enjoyed watching NASCAR, cheering for the Bengals, playing on his tablet, and reading his Bible. He was a dedicated member of Walker Lake Baptist Church where he served as an usher.
Andy is survived by his loving spouse of 42 years, Lesa Dumas of Mansfield, Ohio; son Michael (Shellie) Teeters of Mansfield along with their son (Andy’s grandson) Brian Teeters; daughter Jennifer Crookshanks of Wakeman, Ohio; son-in-law John Crookshanks of Norwalk, Ohio; siblings Dan Dumas, Diana (Terry) Planton, Cheryl (Carmine) Barretta, Steve (Regina) Dumas, Mike (Stacie) Dumas, and Michelle Dumas; stepmom Shirley Dumas (boyfriend Garry Frazee) of Mansfield; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will have a private viewing at Snyder Funeral Homes, Marion Avenue Chapel, 350 Marion Ave, Mansfield, Ohio 44903. A public memorial service will be hosted by the family at their church, Walker Lake Baptist Church, 1602 Walker Lake Rd, Mansfield, OH 44903, on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM and Pastor Jack Williams will lead the service. Andy’s final resting place will be Windsor Park Cemetery at a later date.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Marion Avenue Chapel is honored to serve the Dumas family with cremation services.
