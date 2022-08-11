Amy Ilene Kleinknecht, 63, of Galion passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Signature Heathcare of Galion.
Amy was born in Galion, Ohio on July 7, 1959 to the late Merl M. Kleinknecht and C. Jean (Hickman) Kleinknecht.
Amy graduated from Galion High School, Class of 1978. She was very social and had lots of friends but the ones that she held closest to her heart she called every morning just after the crack of dawn to wish them a "Good Day". Amy had the most infectious smile and brought joy to those that were around her. She knew no stranger and made friends everywhere she went. When Amy's mother was living at Galion Pointe, she made friends with many of the staff as well as at the Millcreek Nursing and Rehab and Signature Healthcare of Galion that she loved dearly. Amy was a volunteer at Home Care Matters where she received volunteer of the month and caregiver awards numerous times. She was well known at many local businesses in Galion such as Family Dollar and Taylor's Restaurant where she went daily for lunch.
Amy is survived by brothers, Merl Kleinknecht of Galion and Joe (Carolyn) Kleinknecht of Galion; sister, Mary Raber of Galion; nieces and nephews, Jon (Jeann) Kleinknecht, Derek (Kaye) Kleinknecht, Mike (Katie) Kleinknecht, Steve Kleinknecht, Sherry Diaz, Jennifer (Edward) Huston, Tim Kleinknecht, Terry (Jim) Clark; 11 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Amy was preceded in death by her parents Merl M. Kleinknecht and C. Jean Kleinknecht; sister-in-laws, Judy Kleinknecht and Bonnie Kleinknecht; great-nephew, Christopher Baker.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
Friends may call on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral service will immediately follow at 5:30 pm with Pastor Rick Maddox and Pastor Marcos Ferreira officiating. Burial will follow at a later date in Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Avita Home Health and Hospice, 1220 N. Market Street, Galion, Ohio 44833.
Those wishing to share a memory of Amy or to send condolences to the Kleinknecht family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Amy I. Kleinknecht.
Funeral home : Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, galion
To plant a tree in memory of Amy Kleinknecht as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.