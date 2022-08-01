Maggie_Allred_Amos_“Buddy”_Bolen_fae6d8c8-b6b7-4030-9967-4da8ee4af9f1_img

Amos “Buddy” Bolen

Amos “Buddy” Bolen, age 77, of Mansfield, Ohio, was a family man, a boat captain, a veteran, and a proud husband. He passed away Tuesday July 26, 2022, at OhioHealth Hospital from stage 4 lung cancer.

Amos grew up among family in the deep green valleys of Kentucky, and in Willard, Ohio where he worked the fields in “the muck.” In his early years, he was a celebrated athlete/scholar, active in scouting, and a US Marine.

