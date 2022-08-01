Amos “Buddy” Bolen, age 77, of Mansfield, Ohio, was a family man, a boat captain, a veteran, and a proud husband. He passed away Tuesday July 26, 2022, at OhioHealth Hospital from stage 4 lung cancer.
Amos grew up among family in the deep green valleys of Kentucky, and in Willard, Ohio where he worked the fields in “the muck.” In his early years, he was a celebrated athlete/scholar, active in scouting, and a US Marine.
Amos worked in butchery, construction, and sales, and owned multiple businesses, including an archery range, a car lot, and a food distribution business. He was a 50-ton boat captain who gave boat tours of the Everglades National Park and enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and cooking.
Amos was never without a fishing rod and tackle box. He stored them in the trunk of his car so he could stop at random creeks and ponds along the road as he drove from town to town as a traveling insurance salesman. His love for fishing took him to Florida in his 50s, where he lived for more than 20 years with his wife, Elaine, and many friends. Fishing was the one thing he missed the most after he moved back to Ohio in 2020 to be near family.
Amos was fearless and open hearted and willing to try anything once. He could fix anything, build anything, or sell anything. He could live off the land, tie any knot, and challenge anyone to a friendly game of poker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Susanne (Handshoe) Bolen; his siblings, Thelma Sexton Thompson, Refard Bolen, Geraldine Bolen and twins Donnie and Bonnie Bolen.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine (Abreu) Bolen; sons, Andy Bolen, Mike (Shannon) Bolen and Jeromy (Alison) Bolen; siblings, Jimmie Bolen and Kathleen (Bolen) Robinson; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; lifelong friends, Bob Kennard and Gene Osborne; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
The family welcomes you to celebrate the life of Amos on August 6, 2022, at the Ontario United Methodist Church, 3540 Park Avenue West, Ontario. Visitation will be from 11am-1pm with a service beginning at 1pm. A meal for friends and family will immediately follow the service.
Amos will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, Ohio at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the Cleveland Clinic, OhioHealth Hospital in Mansfield, OhioHealth Hospice, and Wappner Funeral Directors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Amos’ name to the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center Mansfield.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.