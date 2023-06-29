Amber Marie Clark

Amber Clark, died Sunday, June 25, 2023 at her residence in Galion.
She was born December 9, 1993 in Marion Ohio to Aaron James Clark and the late Hazel Marie (Taylor) Clark. Throughout life, Amber faced her fair share of challenges, but she kept fighting and was proud of earning her GED. She was also proud of the support received from her Jericho House family and was a former volunteer, where she had a positive impact on others who she could relate with. Amber lastly worked at Kasai in Upper Sandusky.
Amber was full of love and compassion and cherished time spent with family and friends. She was happiest around others and for relaxation she did enjoy watching Netflix. She always ended calls or texts with I love you, and her dad and others on the receiving end will always have those three powerful and comforting words to hold onto. Amber formerly attended Crossroads in Mansfield and recently enjoyed worshipping online at Elevation.
Amber is survived by her dad, Aaron J. Clark; three children, Skilyar, Daymien and DeAndre; grandparents, Larry and Linda Clark; uncles and aunts, Dwain and Dawn Karcher, Evan Clark, Kevin and Debbie Hoover, Mike and Linda Caskey, and Allen and Marianne Kennedy as well as many other extended family members and friends whom she considered family.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel Marie Clark; a sister, Ashley Marie Taylor-Frazier who died during infancy; grandparents, William and Bessie Taylor and an uncle, William Taylor.
Her family will hold a private service and expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared on her tribute wall at www.wsiefuneral.com.
Funeral home : Wise Funeral Service
To plant a tree in memory of Amber Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
