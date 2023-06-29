David_Wise_Amber_Marie_Clark_33bbd145-8fa8-474c-ba72-62b941b2b5a4_img

Amber Marie Clark

Amber Clark, died Sunday, June 25, 2023 at her residence in Galion.

She was born December 9, 1993 in Marion Ohio to Aaron James Clark and the late Hazel Marie (Taylor) Clark. Throughout life, Amber faced her fair share of challenges, but she kept fighting and was proud of earning her GED. She was also proud of the support received from her Jericho House family and was a former volunteer, where she had a positive impact on others who she could relate with. Amber lastly worked at Kasai in Upper Sandusky.

