Alvin H. Martin, age 86, of Shiloh, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the house of his son, Nelson.
Alvin was born March 25, 1936 in New Holland, PA, the son of the late Abram and Anna Martin. On October 29, 1957, he married Ada R. Martin who preceded him in death on September 30, 2015.
Surviving are five sons: Elon and Lizzie Martin of Lewisburg, PA, Nelson and Esther Martin of Greenwich, Mark and Marian Martin of Shiloh, Owen and Ada Martin of Allenwood, PA, Ernest and Norma Martin of Shiloh; four daughters: Esther and Harold Zimmerman, Eunice and John Aaron Zimmerman, both of Shiloh, Ina and Luke Reiff of Greenwood, WI, Mary and Norman Nolt of Hopkinsville, KY; 72 grandchildren; 149 great grandchildren; brothers: Abram Martin of Latham, MO and Jonathan (Ada) Martin of New Holland, PA; sister: Mary and Elmer Burkholder of Leola, PA; sisters in law: Ella Mae Martin of Lewisburg, PA, Mary Martin of New Holland, PA, Sarah Martin of Versailles, MO, and Eva Martin of Fortuna, MO. In addition to his wife and parents, Alvin was preceded in death by his daughter: Ella Z. Martin; brothers: Paul, Ben, C. Walter, and Isaac Martin; foster sister and her husband: Ella and Joseph Martin; 3 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild.
Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 1-4 pm and 6-8 pm, at the home of his son, Ernest, 1720 Crum Road, Shiloh, OH 44878. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 9:30 am at Country View Mennonite Church, 1535 Crum Road, Shiloh, with the home ministry officiating and burial in the adjoining church cemetery.
Care for Alvin and his family is being provided by the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, OH 44875.
Funeral home : Penwell Turner Funeral Home
To plant a tree in memory of Alvin Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.