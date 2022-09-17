Jordyn_Schaich_Alvin_H._Martin_e29a0c63-a1a6-4dfc-9dbe-5f657c631903_img

Alvin H. Martin

Alvin H. Martin, age 86, of Shiloh, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the house of his son, Nelson.

Alvin was born March 25, 1936 in New Holland, PA, the son of the late Abram and Anna Martin. On October 29, 1957, he married Ada R. Martin who preceded him in death on September 30, 2015.

