Alvetta “Val” M. (Hester) Jones

Alvetta “Val” M. Jones, 91, of Mansfield, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022. We give thanks to God for her life.

Alvetta was born June 30, 1931, to George Hester and Pearl Hester Worner. She graduated in 1949 from Madison High School. She worked various jobs in the Mansfield area including Mansfield News Journal cafeteria, Office Café, Lew’s Tavern and Amvets Post 26. She made many great friends wherever she worked. She enjoyed crocheting and made many beautiful afghans for her family and friends.

