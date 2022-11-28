Alvetta “Val” M. (Hester) Jones

Alvetta “Val” M. Jones, 91, of Mansfield, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022. We give thanks to God for her life.
Alvetta was born June 30, 1931, to George Hester and Pearl Hester Worner. She graduated in 1949 from Madison High School. She worked various jobs in the Mansfield area including Mansfield News Journal cafeteria, Office Café, Lew’s Tavern and Amvets Post 26. She made many great friends wherever she worked. She enjoyed crocheting and made many beautiful afghans for her family and friends.
Alvetta is survived by one daughter, Cathy Carns-Grupe; three sons, James Sims, Terry Montgomery, and Mark (Linda) Montgomery; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph “Red” Jones; her parents; her four brothers, Bill Hester, Jim Hester, Jack Hester, and Merle Hester; and infant granddaughter Kelley Carns.
Per Alvetta’s request, she will be cremated. There will be a gathering for family and friends on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Amvets Post 26, 1100 W. 4th Street, Mansfield, Ohio from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Children’s Fund at Amvets Post 26.
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd. is assisting the family with the arrangements.
