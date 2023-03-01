Alverta Alva Forbes

Mrs. Alverta Forbes passed away Feb. 26, 2023 in Mt. Washington, Kentucky after a very full and blessed life.
Alverta was born February 11, 1929 in Tallahassee, Florida to Lawrence and Thelma (Rodgers) Smith. Her family moved to Mansfield, Ohio when she was a toddler. Alverta graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1947. She worked after school to earn money to pay for baton lessons. She went to business school and then to work at Westinghouse.
Alverta married Dwain in July, 1949 in Mansfield and moved to Butler, Ohio. She continued to work at Westinghouse until their first child was born. Thereafter she was busy keeping house and rearing 3 children. Alverta and Dwain grew a large garden and enjoyed the fruits of their labor, frequently giving visitors fresh vegetables. In 1955 they moved to a farm near Bellville, Ohio where she worked hard all the time.
Alverta enjoyed her hobbies: sewing, knitting, quilting, reading, going to children’s sports, and playing card games with family and friends. She was a member of the Help Another Club and truly enjoyed serving others. She and Dwain were active in the VFW in Bellville. Alverta was a member of First Baptist Church, Bellville until moving to Louisville, KY area to be closer to son, Jerry.
Alverta was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Rhoda and Raytha; husband, Dwain; and granddaughter, Joy Cook.
Alverta leaves behind to cherish her memories: daughters, Gail Jordan (William) and Judy Cook (Keith); son, Jerry Forbes (Camilla); grandchildren, Robert Houser, Steven Jordan, D.J. Cook (Angela), Allison Cross (Randy), Quentin Forbes (Sarah), Justin Forbes (Heather); 6 great-grandchildren: Noah, Braxton, Naomi, Eva, Cadence, Gabriel; her brother, Lawrence; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral service to be held on Saturday, March 4th at Snyder Funeral Home, 2553 Lexington Avenue, Lexington Ohio 44904. The family will receive guests from 9 am to 10 am, where a funeral service will begin immediately after. Burial to follow at Oak Grove Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions in her honor can be made to First Baptist Bellville Church or Disabled Veterans organization.
