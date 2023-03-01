Snyder_Funeral_Homes_Alverta_Alva_Forbes_02e49c28-d2f4-41a3-8483-cb407a7f00d1_img

Alverta Alva Forbes

Mrs. Alverta Forbes passed away Feb. 26, 2023 in Mt. Washington, Kentucky after a very full and blessed life.

Alverta was born February 11, 1929 in Tallahassee, Florida to Lawrence and Thelma (Rodgers) Smith. Her family moved to Mansfield, Ohio when she was a toddler. Alverta graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1947. She worked after school to earn money to pay for baton lessons. She went to business school and then to work at Westinghouse.

To plant a tree in memory of Alverta Forbes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.