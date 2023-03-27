Alfred “AL” Leroy Shoup

MANSFIELD: Alfred “AL” Leroy Shoup, age 81, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away Wednesday morning, March 22, 2023 in Mansfield after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. 

He was born in Mansfield, Ohio on January 3, 1942 to the late William and Hazel (Darling) Shoup and graduated from Madison High School in 1960.

