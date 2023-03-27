MANSFIELD: Alfred “AL” Leroy Shoup, age 81, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away Wednesday morning, March 22, 2023 in Mansfield after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
He was born in Mansfield, Ohio on January 3, 1942 to the late William and Hazel (Darling) Shoup and graduated from Madison High School in 1960.
Alfred worked as a meat cutter for various grocery stores which include, Beers, T&A, Food Town, Spartan and retired from Geyer’s. He also worked for and later retired from Schmidt Security Pro. In his younger years, Alfred was a bodybuilder, and was also a member of a Mansfield Judo Club. Alfred also taught Judo classes for the Ohio State Patrol in the mid 70’s for 4 years. He also taught womens self defense for his Judo Club. Al enjoyed splitting wood, fishing, camping, relaxing, and watching his favorite western shows and movies. John Wayne was his favorite western actor. Alfred loved to tell jokes and make people laugh, sharing many wonderful memories that will live on through the years.
Alfred is survived by his wife, Roswitha “Rose” (Back) Shoup, daughter Heidi (Guy) Mack; grandchildren Tyler Mack and Jessica Mack; sisters-in-law Diane Jacobs and Sandra Long; nieces and nephews, Kandy (Doug) Schnell, Kathy Shoup and Harold “Jr” (Julie) Shoup, Matthew (Sindy) Long, Jeremiah (Kilee) Messimer, Joshua (Regina) Messimer, Melanie (Jeff) Davis, Lynette (Aaron) Workman, Daniel (Nancy)Long, and Becci (Ben) Logan; special friend Bob Hoffman and other beloved family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Harold E. (Katherine Shoup) and sister, Celia Shoup.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 1 pm – 3 pm at Snyder Funeral Homes, 2553 Lexington Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio 44904, where his funeral will begin at 3 pm. Burial will follow in Windsor Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of NCO, 1021 Dauch Drive, Ashland, Ohio 44805.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of NCO, 1021 Dauch Drive, Ashland, Ohio 44805.
