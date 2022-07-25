Alegria Glad Elias passed away on July 2, 2022 in Pasadena, FL. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 30,1936 to Isadore and Regina Elias.
Glad grew up in Brooklyn and graduated from James Madison High School. She married Sy Schlossman in 1955. They raised their family in Mansfield, Ohio. Glad was a vibrant member of the community and active volunteer in annual art events. She graduated from Ohio State University in 1977 with a BS in Education. She worked as a teacher and school administrator in Mansfield. She served as Director of Volunteers at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis when she and Sy moved to Minnesota in 1980. Relocating to Cape May, New Jersey in 1985 opened a new creative path and she became an award winning photographer, pastel painter, and writer. Her poem Drumbeat Of A Hurricane was published by the International Library of Poetry. A family memoir was published in La Lettre Sepharade. Her photography was published by Biri Publications in Amsterdam, Holland. She exhibited her paintings and photographs in 15 one-woman shows.
Glad continued her artistic pursuits when she moved to Longboat Key, Florida in1999. She also volunteered at Marie Selby Gardens for 19 years and served on the Board of Directors at Art Center Sarasota for 3 years. She was an active member in the Sarasota Pen Women group.
An avid tennis player, Glad enjoyed spending time with her friends on the courts. She was very proud of the successful musical vocations of her children Biff, David, and Reyna. She was a passionate traveler, fully embracing new sights and cultures around the world. She visited five continents and became a Board Member of US China Peoples Friendship Association. She loved Nature, her garden, and outdoor activites. Her family and friends will cherish the memory of her welcoming smile, graciousness, generosity, and sense of fun.
Glad is survived by her daughter Reyna (Michael) Stagnaro, son David Schlossman, grandsons Evan Stagnaro, Izaak and Woody Schlossman, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Ian Biff Schlossman, former husband Sy Schlossman, and brothers Victor, Sol, Samuel, and Morris Elias.
A private remembrance and prayer vigil was held on July 12, 2022. Memorial contributions can be made in Glad’s name to Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in honor of her years of service. selby.org/support/memorial/
To plant a tree in memory of Alegria Elias as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.