Alan W. Gallaway, 74, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 27 after a courageous battle with lymphoma.
Alan was born on June 23, 1948 to Noel and Isabell (Tooker) Gallaway in Shelby, Ohio. He graduated from Shelby High School in 1966 and attended Mansfield Business College in accounting. After enlisting in the Air Force, Alan was stationed in Germany for two years from 1970-1972 intercepting enemy Morse code. He graduated from Urbana College with a degree in accounting and subsequently worked for the USPS, later retiring as Ontario Postmaster.
Alan married his best friend Marilyn E. Hartung on April 4, 1970 and they went on to have three beautiful children: Scott, Jennifer, and Jonathan. Alan and Marilyn were blessed with 41 years of marriage. Marilyn died on June 25, 2011 after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Alan found love once again with a longtime friend, Beth Layne. They were married on December 23, 2017. Alan and Beth demonstrated their devotion to each other and their love for their families every day of their married life. Family and friends alike loved their adventurous, fun-loving spirits and they seemed to bring the best out of each other.
Alan thoroughly enjoyed life! He was a warm, kind, compassionate man. His passions in life included his love for adventure, his love for Boy Scouts, his love for music, his love for people and his love for chocolate! Alan loved road trips and took his family every summer on an escapade that included singalongs, camping and camp fires. His longest road trip may have been when he drove to Alaska and back by himself in 2014, taking in all the beautiful scenery along the way and fulfilling a lifelong dream. "The road less traveled" was, however, the road most appealing to Alan throughout his life. Once he travelled the Natchez Trace Trail in Tennessee and, after many turns onto smaller side roads, ended up on a small dirt road lined with majestic trees with no idea of exactly where he was! That was glorious in Alan's eyes!
Scouting played an important role in Alan's life. He was an Eagle Scout himself and he became a Scout Master for many years, sharing his love of scouting with his sons as they were growing up. Alan had a significant, positive impact on the young scouts under his watch and he helped many of them spring to the rank of Eagle Scout.
Music was Alan's sweet repose. His family loved his beautiful voice and all the fun they had singing together. Alan's love of music led him to become a member of St. Peter's choir for over 30 years. He cherished that time and all the friends he made through choir.
As a longtime member of the Liederkranz, Alan enjoyed spending time with his buddies and hashing out life's dilemmas over a cold beer. He was always up for a good game of pool at the club, too. Alan was a "people person" and was just a lot of fun to be around! Chocolate! Whenever there was a dessert selection, you could win big if you bet that Alan would choose chocolate! But, then again, there was always pecan pie!
Alan was predeceased by his first wife, Marilyn (Hartung) Gallaway, his son Scott Gallaway, his sister Sheryl who died in infancy, and his brother-in-law Rich Morris. He is survived by his wife Beth, daughter-in-law Liz Gallaway, daughter Jennifer Gallaway (Cari Hicks), son Jonathan (Teri) Gallaway, stepson Rob (Daniela) Layne, stepdaughter Laura (Josh) Thomas, brother Earl Gallaway (Max Israel), brothers-in-law Fred (Suzanne) Hartung, Rick (Julie) Kleshinski, and Jim (Oli) Kleshinski, sisters-in-law Kris (Tom) Moloney, Kathy Morris, and Ann (John) O'Leary, mother-in-law Hilty Kleshinski and 9 grandchildren: Etta Gallaway, Ari Gallaway-Hicks, Jaheim Gallaway-Hicks, Finnegan Gallaway, Matilda Gallaway, Raven Oaks, Max Layne, Aaron Layne, and Luka Layne.
Friends may call at Herlihy Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, on Tuesday, January 3 from 4:00 - 6:00pm with a vigil prayer service at 4pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am Wednesday, January 4 at St. Peter's Catholic Church at 60 S. Mulberry St. followed by military honors provided by Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Rich's Riders, a Pelotonia team Alan strongly supported. The mission of Pelotonia is to end all cancer. Donations can be made at pelotonia.org by entering "Rich's Riders" as the peloton name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.