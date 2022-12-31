Terri_Herlihy_Alan_W._Gallaway_b7f51784-ecd5-46da-9b48-99ff39360540_img

Alan W. Gallaway

Alan W. Gallaway, 74, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 27 after a courageous battle with lymphoma.

Alan was born on June 23, 1948 to Noel and Isabell (Tooker) Gallaway in Shelby, Ohio.  He graduated from Shelby High School in 1966 and attended Mansfield Business College in accounting.  After enlisting in the Air Force, Alan was stationed in Germany for two years from 1970-1972 intercepting enemy Morse code. He graduated from Urbana College with a degree in accounting and subsequently worked for the USPS, later retiring as Ontario Postmaster.

