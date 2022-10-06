Alan Robert Raphael, 63, of Mansfield, passed away at his home on Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Alan was born on September 25, 1959 in Mansfield, Ohio. Alan was the son of Thomas Jr. and Jo-Ann (Northrup) Raphael. Alan was a 1977 graduate of Malabar High School. He was a dedicated employee for over 30 years with General Motors. In his earlier years, you could find Alan riding his motorcycle. Being outdoors was one of Alan’s favorites either bike riding or long walks, nature brought him joy. He also enjoyed spending time with his friend from childhood, Ken Henry, at Mr. P’s Bar and Grill.
Alan is survived by his significant other for 6 years, Linda Fowler; his caregiver and Linda’s grandson, Seth Christman; his children, Nick Raphael (Ann D.), Megan Raphael (Todd D.), and Erin Raphael; many grandchildren; his sisters, Melinda Krizan and Charlotte Raphael; his niece, Chelsea (Ryan) Mault; his nephew, Rich (Adrienne) Krizan; his uncles and aunt, Larry (Betty) Raphael, John Northrup (Linda P.), and Florentine Dearman; and 2 great-nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter, Kari Raphael.
To honor Alan, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve Alan’s family.
