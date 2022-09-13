Jason_Frazer_Alan_Mills_0c153a27-c549-491c-9ee7-e2a7e938cedb_img

Alan Mills

Alan C. Mills, 73, of Mount Vernon passed away at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born on July 30, 1949, to Harold and Alice (Dickenson) Mills in Mount Vernon, OH.

Alan was a US Army Vietnam Veteran. Alan was the owner of Pond Tire in Mount Vernon for 18 years until his retirement. He was also employed as a US Postal Worker for many years.

