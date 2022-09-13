Alan Mills Sep 13, 2022 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Alan Mills Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alan C. Mills, 73, of Mount Vernon passed away at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born on July 30, 1949, to Harold and Alice (Dickenson) Mills in Mount Vernon, OH.Alan was a US Army Vietnam Veteran. Alan was the owner of Pond Tire in Mount Vernon for 18 years until his retirement. He was also employed as a US Postal Worker for many years.Alan is survived by his wife Mary (Robey) Mills; a daughter Alison (Tom) Cline of Fredericktown, OH; a son Brad (Karla) Mills of Glouster, OH and extended family.He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister Kay (Art) Henry, brothers Dave (Sue) Mills and Jerry Mills.The family will be observing a private graveside service at a later date.Memorial Contributions can be made in Alan's memory to Hospice of North Central Ohio.To share a memory or leave a condolence online please visit http://www.snyderfuneralhomes.comFuneral home : Dowds - Snyder Funeral Home To plant a tree in memory of Alan Mills as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Alan C. Mills Work Ohio Mount Vernon Extended Family Mary Alison Brad × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Post Now In Memoriam Mark the anniversary of a love one's passing and honor their memory. Post Now Card of Thanks This is an opportunity to publicly thank everyone who made your difficult time a little bit easier. Post Now Search Don't see what you're looking for? Our search bar is optimized to find content previously posted on this page. Start Search
