Alan Lee Castor, Mansfield, OH, passed away due to an aggressive cancer on November 27, 2022 at the age of 67. Just as he dealt with all experiences in life, Al managed his illness with strength and grace and wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. On his final day, he was surrounded at home by his wife and children, who he adored more than anything else in the world. One of the greatest gifts he gave his family was 29 years of sobriety. When asked by others how he changed his life, he said, “You have to have something greater to live for, and that was my family.” He was born to Robert V. and Louise (Mitchell) Castor on February 19th, 1955, in Mansfield, OH.
As a child, Al was inquisitive and always loved to tinker with things. He carried this throughout life and was known to be able to fix almost anything you brought to him. Antique pocket watches were one of his passions, and he worked diligently to get them up and running. He is fondly remembered for his selfless giving and never wanting anything in return. Life goes by so fast, and Al really took advantage to celebrate. He loved the outdoors, and for years he was in charge of pyrotechnics and setting off fireworks at the Yogi Bear Campground. He spent countless hours on camping trips and picnics with his family, riding his pontoon boat, and baiting fishing lines for all his kids, grandkids, and friends. He loved putting up outside displays and decorating for the holidays, especially Halloween and Christmas. With great pride, he was the winner of a few local contests for his Christmas displays a few years ago.
Al met the love of his life, Mary (Fowler) Castor, while working as a bus driver. They had 41 years of love and laughter together. As a father, he was always there to crimp his little girl’s hair, bake a batch of brownies for school functions, or play a few video games with them. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Al. He enjoyed sitting on his front porch and watching the birds in his beautiful garden. When visiting Al, he always made sure you had plenty to eat and some to take home. He was a lifelong member of Amvets and also a member of the Elks Lodge. Al volunteered his time as “the watch guy” at the What Goes Round thrift shop by repairing watches for resale. He also volunteered for the Loss of Vision support group by driving members to their meetings.
In addition to his loving wife, Mary, Al is survived by his children, Sarah (JT) Masters of Akron, OH, Chrissy (Casey) Jenkins of Strongsville, OH, and Dale (Brittany) Castor of Hudson, OH, and precious grandchildren, James Alan and Kate Masters. He is also survived by his sister, Sharon Castor of Ashland, OH, sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathy Castor of Mansfield, OH, Sheila (Tom) Finnerty of Mansfield, OH, Jim (Bonny) Fowler of Granville, OH, Tom (Kim) Fowler of Pittsburgh, PA, Frank (JoAnn) Fowler of Loveland, OH, Nancy (Kevin) McNamara of Western Springs, IL, and Angie (Mike) Murray of Hinsdale, IL; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Bruce; daughter, Chantel Castor; mother and father-in-law, Frank and Katie Fowler; and dear friend, Larry Thompson.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the Life Celebration Reception Center, 129 S. Main St., Mansfield, Ohio 44902. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
In his final days, Al often spoke about helping with the Kindness for Kira campaign. Kira Johnston is the
10-year-old niece of his daughter-in-law, who needs a double lung transplant. Al had been helping with fundraising ideas and volunteering for activities to help raise money. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made online to Kindness for Kira at www.kindnessforkira.com.
