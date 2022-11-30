Hope_Hensley_Alan_Lee_Castor_49de68db-819f-4660-8311-a62f68c0fbe1_img

Alan Lee Castor

Alan Lee Castor, Mansfield, OH, passed away due to an aggressive cancer on November 27, 2022 at the age of 67. Just as he dealt with all experiences in life, Al managed his illness with strength and grace and wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. On his final day, he was surrounded at home by his wife and children, who he adored more than anything else in the world. One of the greatest gifts he gave his family was 29 years of sobriety. When asked by others how he changed his life, he said, “You have to have something greater to live for, and that was my family.” He was born to Robert V. and Louise (Mitchell) Castor on February 19th, 1955, in Mansfield, OH.

 

