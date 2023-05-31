Adrian F. Buchholz, 100, of Mansfield, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at his home.
Adrian was born on May 22, 1923, to Walter and Bertha Herpel Buchholz. He was a member of the First Church of the Brethren, Mansfield. Adrian was a tail gunner in WWII, stationed in Italy. He miraculously survived 34 missions! Adrian enjoyed reading, watching sports, eating, gardening, and spending time with his church family and his friends. He was an avid sports fan of the Indians (Guardians), Cavaliers, Browns, Ohio State and the Highland Scots and the Clear Fork Colts, his grandchildren’s teams. He read voraciously. Daily he would read and re-read the newspaper and he devoured Time magazine weekly. He and his late wife, Carol, rarely missed a game or event for their grandchildren and were lifelong members of the First Church of the Brethren. They never missed a Sunday!
Adrian worked for the Mansfield Tire and Rubber Company for over 29 years until the company went out of business in 1979, just short of him having full retirement benefits. In his 50s he would ride his bicycle to work, several miles, with his lunch strapped to a rack on the back! He then eventually ended up at Lincoln Heights Elementary School as a “sanitary engineer”, as he called it. He continued to work after retirement for over 20 years at the Ashland Road McDonald’s doing maintenance. What he really did was work the dining room as a ray of sunshine and a greeter to everyone. His kindness, friendliness and love of people blessed all who knew him--friends, family, and strangers. He was always looking to engage in conversation and never missed offering a compliment or kind word to everyone in his path. He is beloved by so many and will be missed tremendously.
Adrian is survived by his children, John Adrian (Sermin) Buchholz of Fredericktown and June Kathryn Popa of Butler; six grandchildren, Andrew (Liz), Jena, Christian, Katie, Jacob (Chriztine) and Luke; nine great grandchildren, Micah, Esther, Miriam, Isaac, Ruth, Benjamin, Joel, Naomi and Emry; two siblings, Polly Dodenhoff of Wooster and Janet Kramarz of Chesterland.
Adrian was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Bertha Buchholz; his siblings, Catherine Guenther, Carl Buchholz, Emma Maxwell, Mary Ann Hamm, Virginia Buchholz and Doris Heath; and his precious cats, Charlie and Gracie.
Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 3 at 9:00 a.m. at Mohican Church of the Brethren, 7759 N. Elyria Road, West Salem, OH with Pastor Paul Bartholomew officiating. Burial will follow in Mohican Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.