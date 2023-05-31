Werner-Gompf_Funeral_Service,_ltd._Adrian_F._Buchholz_4f1f35e8-6ed0-4ec7-9eb5-bd23f5c3b60e_img

Adrian F. Buchholz

Adrian F. Buchholz, 100, of Mansfield, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at his home.

Adrian was born on May 22, 1923, to Walter and Bertha Herpel Buchholz.  He was a member of the First Church of the Brethren, Mansfield.  Adrian was a tail gunner in WWII, stationed in Italy.  He miraculously survived 34 missions!  Adrian enjoyed reading, watching sports, eating, gardening, and spending time with his church family and his friends.  He was an avid sports fan of the Indians (Guardians), Cavaliers, Browns, Ohio State and the Highland Scots and the Clear Fork Colts, his grandchildren’s teams.  He read voraciously.  Daily he would read and re-read the newspaper and he devoured Time magazine weekly.  He and his late wife, Carol, rarely missed a game or event for their grandchildren and were lifelong members of the First Church of the Brethren.  They never missed a Sunday! 

To plant a tree in memory of Adrian Buchholz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.