Adele Manning-Allen (Susie Williamson) was born November 5, 1932, to Marlin Manning and Gladys Porter in Carter County, Kentucky. She passed away at home on April 11, 2022, with her daughter by her side.
She spent many of her younger years with various family members until WWII when she went to Akin Hall Boarding School in Olive Hill, Kentucky. She attended there until the age of 15 when she and her mother moved to Mansfield, Ohio.
Family was the most import aspect of her life, especially her mother and daughter. The three of them were often called the Three Musketeers since they did everything together. Susie was a very strong, independent lady, raising her daughter by herself from the age of 11 when she became a widow. She had a very special relationship with her great-granddaughter, Grace Bumpus and one only needed to talk to Susie for five minutes to realize that. Grace could always make her smile, even when she was on her deathbed.
Susie loved to travel and sightsee with friends, family or her church group. She loved amusement parks and rode any roller coaster in sight. She also enjoyed cooking for large family get-togethers and was known for her delicious meals. She loved the Lord and enjoyed being active in her local church where she was involved in teaching, fund raising and served as Church Clerk for several years.
Susie is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Williamson-Bumpus and son-in-law, Mark Bumpus of Knoxville, TN; two grandchildren, Mark (Dee) Bumpus of Mansfield and Scott (Kelly) Bumpus of Knoxville, TN; five great-grandchildren who affectionately called her “Grandma Susie”, Cody, Tyler, Gabriel, Grace and Payton; two great-great grandchildren, Jayden and Lilliana; her best friend, Mary Lou Hamilton; and one special niece, Paula Williamson Wise who was often mistaken for one of her children because she spent so much time with Susie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul Williamson; sister, Joyce Manning Brown; and brother, Dewayne Manning.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Thomas Owens will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park.
