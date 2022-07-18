Adam Bernhardt, of Mansfield, passed away early Sunday morning, July 17, 2022, at Crystal Care Nursing Center in Mansfield. He was 100 years old.
Born November 4, 1921, in Mansfield, Ohio, he was the son of the late Barbara (Weingartner) and Carl Bernhardt. Adam was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during WWII in a construction battalion in New Guinea and the Philippines. He retired from Hartman Electric after 45 years of service.
Adam is survived by three children, Ronald Alan (Debra) Bernhardt, Jerry (Sandy) Bernhardt and Pam (Dave) Porter; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and two siblings, Shirley Ann Bernhardt Bertka of Delaware, OH, and William George Bernhardt of Waynesboro, TN.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joy Jean Dinger Bernhardt; and thirteen brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park with military honors conducted by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. Memorial contributions may be made to Operation Smile.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.