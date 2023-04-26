Adam Bechtler, 91, passed away at his home on Monday, April 24, 2023.
Adam was born on November 13, 1931 in Crvenka, Yugoslavia, to the parents of Adam and Elizabeth (Heckman) Bechtler. He immigrated to Germany due to the war and later moved to the United States to live closer to his family. Adam had many stories to share about what he witnessed during these hard times. He met Marie L. Briggs at the Mansfield Liederkrantz, and she soon became his wife on February 7, 1959. Adam retired from Stone Container as a cardboard assembler after 33 years of dedicated service. He was an excellent cook; making many German dinners for his family and made an astounding strudle. Adam never met a stranger and found many new friends on his walks at the Richland Mall. He enjoyed watching wrestling, classic cartoons, and cooking shows.
He is survived by his children, Diane (Dalas) Roberts, Michael Bechtler, and Janet (Randy) Hamrick; step-grandson, Adam Hamrick; his brother, John Bechtler; his brother-in-law, Richard Grill; his cousins, Gerlinda Otto and Inge Schneiders; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Marie (Briggs) Bechtler; his siblings, Stephan Bechtler and Elizabeth Grill; his sisters-in-law, Imrgardt Bechtler, Relva Bechtler, and Helga Bechtler; and his mother-in-law, Marie Briggs.
Family and friends may visit from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond St. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at the funeral home. Adam will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery.
