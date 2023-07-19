A. Jean Palm from Bellville, Ohio, passed away July 12, 2023, at the age of 99. She was born November 14, 1923, to Earl W. Gatton and Adelia J. (Scott) Gatton. She was raised on the Gatton Rocks Farm until she married her high school sweetheart, Donald Palm, on February 3, 1943. She learned a lot about farm living, especially gardening and flowers. During her life, this became her passion. When spring came, she was always ready to go outside and start digging.
Another area she enjoyed was making pies, especially for town businesses. Once she gave a pie to the high school band for auction during the street fair. It sold for $300.00. As a Christian, she had the gift of Helps. She and Elaine Bowman started a store on Huron Street called the Clothesline. It is now in the Bellville Neighborhood Outreach Center. She attended Bellville Presbyterian Church for 70 years serving in various programs and activities. She was always there to help friends, especially the family she dearly loved and was always concerned about.
Red Brush Country School was her first school, then Honey Creek Country School, followed by Bellville High School, where she graduated and was the 1941 Homecoming Queen.
Her husband, Donald C. Palm, and her daughter Peggy Ann Palm preceded her homegoing, as did her siblings Jack (Naomi) Gatton, S. Joan (Eugene) Robinson, Jim (Roma) Gatton, Jerry (June) Gatton, two nieces Sharon Hemmick and Julie Fulton, one nephew Scott Gatton and one great-great-granddaughter Lucille Opal Claypool.
She is survived by her daughter Karen (Steve) Titus, son Chris (Carol) Palm, her brother John (Roxanna) Gatton, eleven grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private memory-sharing gathering in August. There will be no public viewing.
Funeral home : none
