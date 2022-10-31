Teens foster adopt

Older youth are much less likely to be adopted than younger children, and older youth themselves are often reluctant to pursue adoption, opting instead to prepare for independent living. Yet studies have shown that having a close relationship with a caring adult is key to improving their opportunities for success.

MANSFIELD -- November is National Adoption Month. This month and throughout the year, Richland County Children Services (RCCS) urges all communities to remain committed to finding permanency for all youth in foster care.

National Adoption Month raises awareness of the more than 117,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States. 

