COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that North Central State College would receive $50,000 for security projects that enhance the safety of students and staff.
North Central State is one of 33 colleges and universities in Ohio will receive a total of $5 million in funding for security projects that enhance the safety of students and staff.
"These funds will go directly toward helping our institutions of higher education become more secure," said Governor DeWine. "The importance of campus safety cannot be overstated, and Ohio is committed to supporting efforts that keep our colleges and universities safe."
The grant awards are part of the 2022 Campus Safety Grant Program, which was funded with support from the Ohio legislature in Senate Bill 310 of the 133rd General Assembly. The Ohio School Safety Center, which is a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, reviewed the campus safety grant applications in consultation with the Ohio Department of Higher Education.
Funds will be used to cover expenses associated with physical security enhancements such as security cameras, door locks, alarms, public address systems, and metal detectors.
“Part of preparing students for future success is ensuring they feel safe on their campuses,” said Ohio Department of Education Chancellor Randy Gardner. “Through these grants, the DeWine-Husted Administration continues to focus on helping our colleges and universities provide for the safest learning environments possible.”
To be eligible for grant funding, colleges and universities conducted a security and vulnerability assessment to identify areas in need of safety enhancements.