LEXINGTON — Zack Alleshouse was appointed to Lexington Village Council on Monday night.
Council members voted unanimously to appoint Alleshouse to complete a term expiring at the end of 2023. He will serve as the chair of the buildings and grounds committee and a member of the public utilities and rules and personnel committees.
The Mansfield Senior graduate has a background in sales and currently works as the publisher of Greater Mansfield Living. He also coaches Lex Little soccer. He has two children who attend Western Elementary School.
“I was raised by teachers, so I have a soft spot for teachers and my wife is a nurse, so I love first responders,” he said. “I think I'll be pretty easy to get along with.”
Alleshouse said he applied for the seat hoping to do some good at the local level.
“I've been watching a lot of the political climate and stuff and it's hard not to want to do something,” he said.
He said his primary goal is simply to learn.
“I’m as green as they come,” he said. “I want to learn a lot before I formulate strong opinions."
Alleshouse's status as a member of Lexington Village Council was duly confirmed once he took a seat at his desk. Clerk of council Brenda Wilson leaned towards him.
"There's candy in your desk," she whispered, pointing to the drawer in front of him.
Mayor White smiled.
"You're official once you get a candy drawer," he quipped.
Alleshouse will fill the seat of Katie Getz, who resigned last month citing “unnecessary controversy” about her residency status.
Other applicants included David Garrick, Keith Bacin and Tom Schonauer.
In other business, Lexington Police Chief Brett Pauley updated council on statistics from the new speed sign on Orchard Park Road.
He told council members the average recorded speed was 48 miles per hour and that 60 percent of motorists pass the sign traveling 50 mph or fewer.
He said he will bring an updated report with 60 days of data in the future, since early data was collected prior to the road paving project.
Pauley also said officers have familiarized themselves with the layout of the new Lexington Junior High and High School building. Pauley said he believes the building to be "very secure."