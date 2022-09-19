Zack Alleshouse

Mayor Brian White of Lexington swears Zack Alleshouse, left, in as the newest member of village council. 

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

LEXINGTON — Zack Alleshouse was appointed to Lexington Village Council on Monday night. 

Council members voted unanimously to appoint Alleshouse to complete a term expiring at the end of 2023. He will serve as the chair of the buildings and grounds committee and a member of the public utilities and rules and personnel committees.

