Yost issues Ohio's 2021 capital crimes report From the Ohio Attorney General's Office Apr 1, 2022 COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the 2021 Capital Crimes Annual Report on Friday.It includes information and a procedural history on each case that has resulted in a death sentence in Ohio since 1981.According to the report, from 1981 through 2021, a total of 136 death sentences remained active, including those currently pending in state and federal courts.In 2021, no individuals received a death sentenced and were added to death row. Download PDF Since 1981, when Ohio's current law went into effect, the state has issued 341 death sentences, and 56 death row inmates have been executed.Also since 1981, 21 death row inmates have had their death sentence commuted to a lesser sentence.The report is available on the attorney general's website.