MANSFIELD — The YMCA of North Central Ohio will continue offering SilverSneakers memberships at its Mansfield and Shelby locations through 2025, CEO Cristen Gilbert announced Wednesday afternoon.
"I’m please to let you know that the YMCA of North Central Ohio and Tivity have come to an agreement on a reimbursement rate allowing the Y to continue offering programs and services to SilverSneaker members," Gilbert said.
SilverSneakers is a community fitness program designed specifically for seniors that offers participants access to free gym memberships and exercise classes. The program is free through certain health insurance and Medicare Advantage Plans.
The YMCA had previously informed members it would discontinue SilverSneakers in 2023. After members expressed their disappointment, YMCA leaders went back to the bargaining table with the program's parent company, Tivity Health.
"I would like to extend a special thank you to all of our members who were persistent in voicing their concerns to their insurance companies and Tivity," Gilbert said.
The YMCA's new, two-year agreement with SilverSneakers will begin in January.
SilverSneakers is available at multiple fitness centers across Richland County.
“Regular exercise for any population can help prevent and delay health problems that come along with age," she said. "I think in this population particularly, one driver that helps is maintaining independence."
In addition to strengthening muscles, Freeman said the program's social aspect helps improve cognitive function, strengthen social ties and reduce depression risk.
“The fitness center becomes like a club to a lot of people," she said. "They develop great friendships not only with staff but with fellow SilverSneakers and people that they’re working out with.”
According to the SilverSneakers website, the following are the current additional SilverSneakers locations in Richland County:
Planet Fitness Mansfield - 2155 Village Mall Dr., Ontario
OhioHealth Ontario Health and Fitness Center - 1750 W. 4th St., Ontario
Curves (women only) - 1044 Park Ave. West, Mansfield
Kingwood Center Gardens - 50 N. Trimble Rd., Mansfield
Madison Fitness Center - 926 Ashland Rd., Mansfield