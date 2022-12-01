fitness class

SilverSneakers offers free gym memberships and exercise classes for eligible seniors at locations like the YMCA and OhioHealth Ontario Health and Fitness Center, pictured above.

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — The YMCA of North Central Ohio will continue offering SilverSneakers memberships at its Mansfield and Shelby locations through 2025, CEO Cristen Gilbert announced Wednesday afternoon. 

"I’m please to let you know that the YMCA of North Central Ohio and Tivity have come to an agreement on a reimbursement rate allowing the Y to continue offering programs and services to SilverSneaker members," Gilbert said.

