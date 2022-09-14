MANSFIELD — Cristen Gilbert, CEO of the YMCA of North Central Ohio, thinks it’s important for all children to get the opportunity to play sports.
Gilbert and the YMCA announced on Wednesday that a new $12 to $15 million, 125,000 square-foot indoor sports complex will be built near the intersection of I-71 and State Route 97 in Richland County.
Retired Mansfield industrialist James Gorman offered nearly 35 acres of land to build the complex, which will include indoor soccer, basketball, volleyball, pickleball and track, as well as at least six outdoor soccer fields and a walking trail.
The facility is expected to generate more than $8 million in revenue to Richland County from visitors and families traveling to play sports. It will also add more than 100 jobs to Richland County.
"This project will bring in millions in revenue each year, creating a big boost to the local economy," said Dr. William LaFayette, owner of Regionomics, a Columbus-based economics and strategy firm.
"A sports center of this size with indoor and outdoor activities will attract 35,000+ visitors and their dollars to the area every year and add 100 jobs," said LaFayette. "The ripple effects will benefit businesses and households throughout the county and increase tax revenues."
Significant Community Support
The Board of Directors of the YMCA of North Central Ohio approved the development of the major project after seeing the results of the proposed project's feasibility study, including the Regionomics study.
Conducted over seven months, the feasibility study shows significant support for the sports center from area residents, including many families who travel to other sports centers in Lodi, Columbus, and out of state to participate in indoor soccer tournaments.
"There has been a tremendous need for a sports center like this in Richland County for a long time, and we want to make it a reality," said Gilbert. "The hundreds of families in the area who take their children and their money miles away to participate on traveling soccer teams will now have a place nearby to enjoy this sport."
Gilbert expects thousands of athletes and their families will visit from out of our area, requiring food and overnight stays. The Y's new sports center will host volleyball tournaments and other tournaments, sponsor various high-level sports teams, offer sports training, and more.
"Locating this center off I-71 near hotels, restaurants, stores and gas stations makes this a financial win for our county and our residents," she added. "More hotels and restaurants will likely be created to accommodate all of those traveling families who have kids competing at the Y's new sports center."
LaFayette said the economic impacts only tell part of the story, adding the new facility will improve the health of residents and teamwork of participants and be a point of pride for the region.
"It will also allow thousands of visitors from a multi-state region to experience all the area has to offer," the economist said.
"Families traveling to the center from out of the area may have as many as four hours between soccer matches. What will they do, and where will they go?" said Gilbert. "We'll be able to promote all that our county has to offer, including attractions like the Ohio Bird Sanctuary, the Mansfield Art Center and Kingwood Center, among many others."
The center will be located just south of the I-71 and Rt. 97 interchange, behind a relatively new Bellville health clinic. Construction will begin late next year, with the YMCA hoping the sports center will be open in 2025.
Construction Planning and Funding Efforts Underway
Ontario-based general contractor Adena Corporation has been selected as the construction leader for the multi-million-dollar sports center. C-Harris Development Consulting will lead the project's funding efforts.
Donations for the Y sports center will be sought from both public and private sources, and sponsors, advertisers, and those interested in branding will be obtained to support the project's construction, a permanent maintenance fund, and short- and long-term operational expenses. Indoor space for sports-related businesses also may be available for lease.
For more information on the YMCA's Sports Center or to provide financial support, contact YMCA Marketing-Development Director Sara Baker at sbaker@ymcanco.org.
About the YMCA of North Central Ohio
The YMCA of North Central Ohio is building a community where all people, especially youth, are encouraged to develop their fullest potential in mind, body and spirit. Every day the staff works side- by-side with its neighbors to make sure everyone, regardless of age, income or background, can learn, grow and thrive.
The Y was established in Mansfield in 1867 and, at that time, was an organization dominated by men. In 1956, the previous facility on Park Avenue West near downtown Mansfield opened its doors to both women and men, with a focus on families. A capital campaign kicked off in 1998 to construct the current facility off Lexington Avenue. The new, bigger facility was created to offer additional services that meet the ever-changing needs of the growing communities it serves.
Over the years, programs have been developed to help with childcare, teens, older adults and those with disabilities to embody the mission of the YMCA. In 2017, the Y celebrated its 150th anniversary with a successful $1.5 million campaign to renovate the parking lot and gymnasium, as well as create the popular community Splash Pad. The 2022 merger with the Shelby YMCA created an association within Richland County: YMCA of North Central Ohio, showing continual growth of the Y brand in the area.