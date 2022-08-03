SHELBY — Shelby Oakland Cemetery Association announced Wednesday that it has chosen to support Wreaths Across America participating location Shelby Oakland Cemetery as part of the national organization’s Group Sponsorship Program.
This is the first year that Shelby Oakland Cemetery Association will participate in the national program whose mission is to Remember the fallen, Honor those who served, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom.
The goal for Shelby Oakland Cemetery Association is to support efforts that help unify our community and celebrate freedom by thanking the more than 2,000 veterans laid to rest at Shelby Oakland Cemetery with the placement of a live, balsam veteran’s wreath this December.
Wreaths are $15 each and can be purchased online at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/OH0337P $5 from each wreath is donated back to the association and will be used to purchase supplies to clean cemetery gravestones, as well as to repair and straighten markers that have fallen into disrepair.
“We are forever grateful to all the volunteers and groups who dedicate their time and effort nationwide to fulfilling this yearlong mission,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America.
“These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and with their continued support, Wreaths Across America continues to grow.”
Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America or sponsoring a wreath to support Shelby Oakland Cemetery Association are invited to visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/OH0337P to learn more.
National Wreaths Across America Day will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. WAA Day is a free, non-political, community event open to all people.
About Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.
The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. For more information, to sponsor wreaths or to sign up to volunteer, please visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.
