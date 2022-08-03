Wreaths Across America logo

SHELBY — Shelby Oakland Cemetery Association announced Wednesday that it has chosen to support Wreaths Across America participating location Shelby Oakland Cemetery as part of the national organization’s Group Sponsorship Program.

This is the first year that Shelby Oakland Cemetery Association will participate in the national program whose mission is to Remember the fallen, Honor those who served, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom.

