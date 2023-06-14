ONTARIO – June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, which aims to promote a better understanding of abuse and neglect of older persons by raising awareness of this often-hidden epidemic.
This day was launched by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization at the United Nations.
Elder abuse is a largely hidden and growing problem in our communities and in the United States. It is an intentional act, or failure to act, by a caregiver or another person in a relationship involving an expectation of trust that causes harm to an adult 60 years and older.
There are many types of abuse including physical abuse, emotional abuse, neglect, abandonment, sexual abuse, financial abuse and neglect, exploitation, and health care fraud.
Most victims are women, but some are men. Common targets are older individuals who do not have a strong support system and may have disabilities, memory problems or dementia.
Learn the signs of elder abuse and know what to do if you suspect someone you know is being abused, neglected, or exploited. Potential signs of elder abuse, neglect, or exploitation include the following:
Signs of physical harm
Sudden behavioral changes
A caregiver who refuses to allow visitors to see the adult alone
Hazardous or unsanitary living conditions
Dehydration, malnutrition, or poor personal hygiene
Previously uninvolved relatives showing a sudden interest in the adult's affairs and possessions
Unexplained, sudden transfers of assets or finances to an individual
Unexplained disappearances of funds or valuable possessions
Abrupt changes in a will, financial documents, bank accounts, or banking practice
If you suspect elder abuse, contact local law enforcement or your county Department of Job and Family Services.
Older Ohioans who could use support to continue living safely in their communities can contact the Area Agency on Aging at 419-524-4144 for more information about connecting to community-based services and supports to maintain or increase their independence.
The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located at 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers & resource networks that support individual choice, independence and dignity.