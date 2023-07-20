MANSFIELD — Visitors and employees at the Richland County Courthouse would like to see a few more ups and downs.
But there is no definitive word yet on when either of two public elevators at the county administration building will work again.
That was the update on Thursday when commissioners met with county maintenance supervisor Josh Hicks, who said the two elevators were installed in 1968 as the building was built at 50 Park Ave. West.
In May, commissioners approved a $641,281 contract with TK Elevator Corporation of Westerville, using American Rescue Plan Act funds, to repair and modernize both elevators.
That major overhaul is expected to begin in December, according to Hicks.
But there are control panel issues that need to be resolved before then, he said, adding that have both elevators are currently sidelined.
"With the east elevator, we're still waiting on the (older) control panel from the factory in Wisconsin where the repairs are being made. It's expedited. But there is one old guy that knows how to work on it is what I've been told," Hicks said.
The east elevator had been working with control parts borrowed from the west elevator, which was already non-functional.
It appears age and a a lack of sufficient maintenance over the years shut the doors to the elevators serving the five-story building.
"There was (maintenance) work done five years ago, but there should have been more," longtime Commissioners Clerk Stacey Crall said. "We did minimal repairs as possible and it reached the end of life."
Hicks said it will take three months to overhaul each elevator with the hope of keeping one working while work is done on the other.
“There’s going to be internal structural repairs that (the public) will not see once the work is completed," county administrator Andrew Keller said in May.
"There’s going to be replacement of electrical panels, which are a big part of the need and some of the reason for the delays," he said.
Keller said the public will also notice the elevator cars will be updated cosmetically with new panels, LED lighting and new flooring.
The county has taken steps to accommodate residents who need accessibility while elevators are down.
"Everybody is directed to come to the commissioners' office and we have made various accommodations for people who need assistance," Crall said, including the usage of an internal elevator used to transport jail prisoners to and from court appearances.
"We have actually had two court hearings in our boardroom. Court employees have come down here to meet with people and discuss things, so we've made accommodations to get meetings to different floors," Crall said.
In a related matter, commissioners approved a $16,980 contract with Standard Plumbing & Heating in Mansfield to install a split-control HVAC unit in the elevator control room in the upstairs of the courthouse.
That system will keep the control room climate-controlled as the new equipment is being installed, Hicks said.
Money for that effort will come from the county's capital funds, commissioners said.