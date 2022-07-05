SHELBY -- Richland County is not only a vibrant area to work and play, but also a fantastic place to immerse yourself in the arts. Learn about these cultural opportunities at the Women’s Fund of The Shelby Foundation’s second and final lecture of 2022.
On Monday, July 25, representatives from local organizations will be available to explore the many opportunities for entertainment, self-betterment, and education in Richland County.
Learn from local professionals: Maddie Penwell, The Renaissance Theater’s director of Education, Community Engagement and Symphonies; Jennifer Beavis, Mansfield Art Center’s director of Marketing and Development; and Lindsay Rossie, Kingwood Center Gardens’ Education Coordinator, will all be on hand to share their expertise.
The program will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Shelby Community and Senior Center, 154 N. Gamble Street. Doors open at 6 p.m. The cost of each lecture is $15, which includes dinner, but there is no fee for members of “100 Women for Shelby.” For more information and to register for the lecture, visit www.theshelbyfoundation.org.
Shelby Foundation Women's Fund
The Shelby Foundation established the Women’s Fund in 2009 to empower women of all ages to achieve their full potential and thrive as members of our community by promoting intellectual, physical, emotional, social, economic, and cultural growth. To learn more about the Foundation or Women’s Fund, call 419-342-3686.
