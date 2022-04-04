SHELBY -- The Shelby Foundation established the Women’s Fund in 2009 to empower women of all ages to achieve their full potential and thrive as members of our community by promoting intellectual, physical, emotional, social, economic, and cultural growth.
Back by popular demand, the Women’s Fund is hosting its lecture and open-forum discussion series, “Let’s Talk: Woman to Woman,” on issues relevant to adult women from a female perspective.
The first lecture of 2022 will take place on Monday, April 25 when National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) presents on "Tools and Resources for Mental Health."
Speaker Annabelle Coffman will discuss anxiety, signs and symptoms, self-help tools, and local resources for families and caregivers. This timely program will emphasize the mental struggles many are experiencing in a post-Covid world.
The second lecture will be on Monday, July 25, and will focus on the arts. Richland County has lots of opportunities to experience the arts, and representatives from Kingwood Gardens, the Mansfield Art Center, and the Renaissance, will delve into many of the options for entertainment, self-betterment, and education.
Programs will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Shelby Community and Senior Center, 154 N. Gamble Street. Doors open at 6 p.m. The cost of each lecture is $15, which includes dinner, but there is no fee for members of “100 Women for Shelby.” For more information and to register for lectures, visit www.theshelbyfoundation.org.
Come on and grab a girlfriend or two and be part of something inspiring in our community. For more information about the Women’s Fund of The Shelby and to register for lectures, visit www.theshelbyfoundation.org or call 419-342-3686.
