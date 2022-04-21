"I tried to go back to sleep, but I couldn't, which is probably what saved (me)," she said, standing outside the damaged home.
"I was watching YouTube videos and I started hearing like popping and cracking sounds downstairs.
"The dogs heard it, too. I went to investigate ... it sounded like someone was home," she said, adding both of her parents were gone at the time.
"I went downstairs and the first floor was filled with smoke and I tried to figure out where the fire was coming from."
Realizing the house was on fire, Keller gathered up the family's dogs and cat and her phone and raced outside to call 9-1-1.
She said the fire response was quick, led by the Washington Township Fire Department. Chief Dave Compton was the first on the scene.
"There was heavy fire on the back side of the house. Everybody was out (of the house) at that time. So there was no life hazard present, but there was heavy fire," the chief said.
"It extended up into the attic area. There was significant fire and smoke damage throughout the house, but like I said, everybody had gotten out and the home can be fixed," the chief said.
There are no fire hydrants in Lexview, which means tanker trucks were needed to battle the blaze.
Compton said his department got mutual aid from the Mansfield Fire Department as well as fire departments in Jefferson Township, Monroe Township, Madison Township, Troy Township and Springfield Township.
"As far as an exact count of personnel (responding), I don't know, but I would say probably 40," the chief said.
"There is no municipal water supply here in this allotment, but we have automatic mutual aid and (assisting) departments brought tankers and that greatly helps with the water situation for us," he said.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"