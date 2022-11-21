featured Winter gear available now at Grace Episcopal Church By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter Grace McCormick Author email Nov 21, 2022 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Grace Episcopal Church has a coat rack with winter gear for those in need. Anyone wishing to pick up or donate coats can do so at 41 Bowman St. during the church's open hours. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Noon Optimist Club spent October and November gathering more than 1,000 items of cold weather clothing to share with children and families in need.As a result, Grace Episcopal Church now has coats, gloves, hats and more at 41 Bowman St. The church has coats of all sizes available Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.Mansfield Noon Optimist Club chairman Tom Conn said club members started their annual “Coats for Kids” drive in 2010, and have since brought in more items each year through company partnerships.“We got maybe 70 coats the first year, and then we kept getting more and more,” he said. “We’re proud of what we’re doing there and it just keeps getting better.”Grace Episcopal Minister Joe Ashby said the church will continue to accept donations of new or gently used coats for children and adults, as well as other winter gear."We've handed out a lot of them already, and we're gearing up for Thanksgiving too," Ashby said.He said church staff are also putting together a mitten and glove tree for people to give and take from as they need. The church’s open hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.The coats are located in the church's food pantry. Grace Episcopal Church & Pantry Conn said the Noon Optimist Club couldn’t have gathered as many donations as it did if not for the partnerships with local organizations.Ashley HomeStore locations in Ontario and Medina had coat donation bins in their stores and Altrusa International of Mansfield also gathered coats before the collection drive Nov. 2.“The donations together have dramatically increased,” Conn said. “Last year, we got 1,000 items, so the goal this year was to get more. I wasn’t sure that was going to happen, but it did.”Conn said most of the winter gear comes from Noon Optimist Club members, but members of the public are free to drop-off donations as well.The “Coats for Kids” drive next year is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2023 from 9 to 11:30 a.m., likely at the Mansfield Holiday Inn. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Coat Tom Conn Mansfield Noon Optimist Club Clothing Donation Glove Winter Joe Ashby Grace McCormick Author email Follow Grace McCormick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Big Buckeye: Lexington graduate Cade Stover semifinalist for national TE award Ashland knocks out Notre Dame in playoff opener Renaissance Theatre honors magnanimous past board chair with dedication of "The Rand Smith Auditorium" ODOT: Second lane of traffic will open on U.S. 30 westbound 16 horses, other animals in 'pretty bad' shape being rescued from Ashland County farm Loudonville men involved in fatal Holmes County crash Friday morning Steubenville uses explosive start to detonate Gnadenhutten Indian Valley Patricia A Traxler Head-on fatal crash closes North Main Street in Mansfield Sweating it out: Beverly Fort Frye edges Bellaire Obituaries Berniece Hoover Crystal H. Rita Patricia A Traxler Gail Marie Noblet Beulah Bernice Strong See More