Grace Episcopal Church has a coat rack with winter gear for those in need. Anyone wishing to pick up or donate coats can do so at 41 Bowman St. during the church's open hours.

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Noon Optimist Club spent October and November gathering more than 1,000 items of cold weather clothing to share with children and families in need.

As a result, Grace Episcopal Church now has coats, gloves, hats and more at 41 Bowman St. The church has coats of all sizes available Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

