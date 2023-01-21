MANSFIELD — The five-foot top of a green copper steeple lay weathered and slightly dented on an old dining table.
The 32-foot steeple of Park Avenue Baptist Church stood tall over the downtown Mansfield skyline for nearly 100 years before a windstorm knocked it over Thursday night.
Park Avenue Baptist opened its doors in 1929. In 2009, its dwindling congregation merged with a fledging house church to form Mosaic at Park Avenue Baptist. Mosaic's lead pastor Tony Pingitore said he felt sick to his stomach when he drove up to the church Friday morning.
“I never imagined anything like this happening," Pingitore said. "I’m so broken-hearted.
“It’s a piece of art. That’s the hardest part about it.”
The original, handcrafted steeple on the Park Avenue Baptist church building was blown off by a thunderstorm Thursday evening.
Pastor Tony Pingitore of Mosaic at Park Avenue Baptist holds the top of a copper steeple, which fell of the church during a storm.
He said the church was unaware of any issues with the structure.
“We had just had the flashing around the steeple repaired this summer," he said. "When they inspected it, they thought it was fine."
Wayne Gretten and Josh Smith of Alumni Roofing said the splintered two-by-fours that framed the inside of the steeple appeared to be dry rotted and very old.
Pingitore said he didn't know for sure when the steeple fell, but that it likely occurred during Thursday night's thunderstorm.
The National Weather Service in Cleveland issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Richland and surrounding counties Thursday afternoon. At 5 p.m., the agency issued a special weather statement warning of 50 mph and urging residents to seek shelter in a sturdy structure.
A severe thunderstorm warning for northern Richland county followed less than an hour later.
According to Pingitore, the steeple had an interior wood frame but was supported by four steel rods, each about an inch thick. During the storm, two snapped off. The others were bent at nearly a 90-degree angle.
The top portion of the steeple landed on the ground. The rest fell 15 feet before piercing a flat, rubber portion of the roof.
As of Friday afternoon, the majority of the steeple remained on the roof. A local roofing company was unable to reach it by crane.
Pingitore said the most immediate concern is closing the hole to prevent water damage.
Any work to do so will have to be done from the inside. Gretten and Smith said the angle of the roof and snowy weather make it too hazardous to climb on to.
"There’s no way to get up there on the outside now. We have to try to do it from the inside," Smith said.
Gretten and Smith also said shards of wood and metal ripped holes in the portion of the roof where the steeple fell. It will likely need replaced. Pingitore said he hadn't yet received an estimate for the damage, but assumed it would be costly.
“I don’t know if I can fix it, I don’t know if we should," Pingitore said. “Being a wind-damage issue, my hope would be that the insurance will cover it.”
"I joke with people that God doesn't make lumber like this anymore," Pingitore said, pointing to the wall at the front of the church's main sanctuary.
"That’s all old oak that we don’t even grow anymore and all that is hand-carved. There isn’t anything in this building that isn’t hand-carved.”
With the steeple gone and a hole in the roof, Pingitore said the church will have to be on guard against water damage. The cavity inside the hollow steeple includes a ventilation pipe that runs down behind the baptistry and solid oak panelling.
“It could destroy this whole orifice,” Pingitore said.
Throughout history, worshippers have sought to infuse meaning into their sacred spaces. For Pingitore, the church's balance of beauty and simplicity is a reflection of Christ himself.
"There’s this beautiful stateliness to it without it being gaudy or overwhelming," he said. "It's beautiful enough that it draws your heart out and your eyes up and so you're imagining the grandeur and the glory and the beauty of God, but at the same time, it's not so overwhelming that it distracts from it.”
Pingitore said the church has worked to preserve and restore the building, which he considers a part of Mansfield’s rich architectural history.
With the exception of its stain glass windows, nearly all of the building was constructed by local companies like architect Althouse and Jones, general contractor Simon Small and Sons, W.L. Parkinson and the Mansfield Electric Company.
“We're dedicated to the beauty of the original artwork," he said. “We think God was a Creator and Maker and gave us the same heart and passion and skills, so we'd like to take care of what we have, especially something this beautiful."
"This place has been such a blessing for us," he added. "I was just sitting in the balcony the other day thinking how how incredibly gracious God was to give us this place."