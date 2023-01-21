Mosaic exterior steeple

The original copper steeple at Park Avenue Baptist Church feel from its perch during a Thursday night storm.

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — The five-foot top of a green copper steeple lay weathered and slightly dented on an old dining table.

The 32-foot steeple of Park Avenue Baptist Church stood tall over the downtown Mansfield skyline for nearly 100 years before a windstorm knocked it over Thursday night.

PAWB Church Nat Register application

A page from Park Avenue Baptist Church's application for the National Register of Historic places describes the building's Gothic Revival architecture.
Mosaic altar

The Park Avenue Baptist church building was added to the national register in 1983 due to Neo Gothic architecture.
Mansfield News 1928

An article in The Mansfield News dated March 2, 1928 issue of described plans for the construction of Park Avenue Baptist church. 

