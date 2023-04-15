Brookwood Way

This wooden bridge over Touby Run near the end of South Brookwood Way has reached "end-of-life" status, according to City of Mansfield engineer Bob Bianchi.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Why is the City of Mansfield planning to spend $343,750 to buy two properties at the end of South Brookwood Way?

Because it would be cheaper than building -- and maintaining -- a new bridge that connects the two properties to the city, according to engineer Bob Bianchi.

A bridge over Touby Run near the dead end of South Brookwood Way has reached "end-of-life" status.
Touby Run is seen flowing beneath this wooden bridge at the dead-end of South Brookwood Way.

