MANSFIELD -- Why is the City of Mansfield planning to spend $343,750 to buy two properties at the end of South Brookwood Way?
Because it would be cheaper than building -- and maintaining -- a new bridge that connects the two properties to the city, according to engineer Bob Bianchi.
The administration's request is scheduled to be considered by City Council on April 18. The purchase was the topic of a recent executive session during a council meeting.
A steel-frame bridge with wooden planking was built in the city right of way, most likely in the 1950s, crossing Touby Run south of Alpine Drive. It was not built by the city, nor has the city maintained it, according to Bianchi.
"It was built without any oversight by the city," he said.
That bridge has now reached its "end of life" and must be replaced if the road is to be maintained to its current dead end.
"After consultations with the law director's office, we determined the city would be required to replace the bridge because of its location in the right of way," the city engineer said. "It's a bridge that only serves two residences."
The city had the properties appraised and looked at the costs of buying them compared to the cost of building and maintaining a new bridge.
"After reviewing costs and appraisals, it seems most responsible to purchase the properties versus the cost of building a new bridge," he said.
The engineer said a new bridge could cost about $100,000 to design and engineer and then $400,000 to $450,000 to build in order to meet ODOT design standards. The bridge would then have to be inspected annually and someday replaced, Bianchi said.
The city has negotiated the purchase price with the property owners, he said.
The engineer said the city plans to purchase the two properties and demolish the two houses. The city would pay $176,750 for one property and $167,000 for the second.
"The bridge is not in a position where we can take our time," he said. "We have to move expediently."
He said the property owners are still crossing the bridge with passenger vehicles. Bianchi said he has spoken to the fire department about not crossing it with firetrucks or EMS vehicles.
The engineer said the properties could be developed in the future.
"That is still a possibility," he said. "But the developer would need to construct a bridge that meets state and local requirements and it's quite expensive."
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"