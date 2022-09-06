Westinghouse contractors

Contractors interested in the demolition and remediation of former Westinghouse sites in Mansfield gather outside the "A" building during a walk-through in July. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank on Tuesday issued a point-by-point rebuttal to the Michigan company that complained after it didn't receive the bid to demolish and clean up former local Westinghouse properties.

Arthur Dore, one of the owners of Dore & Associates from Bay City, Mich., said in a letter to the Land Bank on Aug. 15 that his firm offered to do the work for $2,786,000.

