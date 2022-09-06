Arthur Dore, one of the owners of Dore & Associates from Bay City, Mich., said in a letter to the Land Bank on Aug. 15 that his firm offered to do the work for $2,786,000.
The Land Bank on Aug. 11 selected the $3,995,000 bid from R&D Excavating of Crestline, pending approval by the Ohio Department of Development. The Land Bank board is scheduled to meet Wednesday at 1 p.m.
The work was estimated to cost $4 million -- $3 million of which will come through a state grant and $500,000 each from the City of Mansfield and Richland County via American Rescue Plan Act funds.
In its response, the Land Bank board responded with five points:
1. In its letter, Dore said the finished product will be a "grassy parcel, not different regardless of which firm completes the work."
In its response, the Land Bank said the project is much more than that.
"This project is about a clean-up of an EPA declared Brownfield that has existed in Mansfield for decades. It is about a large blighted area. The Board retained a professional environmental company to conduct environmental studies, obtained ownership of four parcels consisting of approximately 14 acres from three different owners; has addressed preservation of the sites local history of and desires to prepare the site for future economic development in keeping with its statutory purpose of facilitating the reclamation of this Brownfield.
"This is an important “bid deal” for the local community and should not be looked upon as creating a “grassy parcel," the board said.
2. In its letter, Dore said the Land Bank awarded the contract to a local contractor with "far less qualification than three national contractors."
The Land Bank said that was an incorrect assumption on Dore's part.
"It is the Board’s discretion to determine and weigh qualifications. Being a local contractor does not make for a lesser qualified contractor. The chosen contractor has an excellent and trusted demolition record with the Board. This contractor has already successfully completed a similar demolition in another Ohio municipality," the Land Bank said.
3. Dore said its bid bond was 10 percent of its bid, "with no cap or listed total." No dollar amount was specified in its bid.
The Land Bank response said bid specifications required a bid bond of 10 percent of the company's bid. In this instance, the board said, Dore's bid bond needed to be spelled out at $2.78 million.
"You failed to comply with the bid security specifications, which disqualified your bid," the Land Bank stated.
4. The Land Bank said Dore's bid estimated the removal of 24,700 square feet of plaster, more than 100,000 feet fewer than listed in the bid specification.
"This bid specification was determined by a professional asbestos inspector conducted by the respected Mannik Smith Group of Maumee, Ohio. By making your bid on your own assumption you skewed the bidding process in relationship to the other bidders who made their bids on the bid’s specified 130,000 square feet plater removal thereby taking a competitive edge," the Land Bank said.
"The effect of your assumption clearly apparent by a comparison of all four bids for the Coffman Building (plaster/asbestos) Abatement:
1) Dore $235,600
(2) Priestly $1,000,016
(3) Green $728,000
(4) R&D $1,150,000
"The Board has determined that basing your bid based on your own assumption or opinion rather than its own professionally determined bid specification is not responsible," the Land Bank said.
5. Dore had said R&D was not the only contractor among the finalists to complete a project for Richland County, pointing to a recently completed project to remove jail cells from the county jail.
The Land Bank said Dore made another incorrect assumption.
"The Richland County Land Bank is not Richland County nor is it a department on behalf of the County. The Richland County Land Bank is an independent Ohio non-profit corporation organized and chartered under Ohio Revised Code 1724. The Land Bank has the legal right and discretion to determine its bidding practices and award of contracts," the Land Bank said.
"Also for your information, the Board is aware of your work for Richland County. That was the demolition of the old interior jail and not a building. Also the Board was informed your company failed to make the required permit registration with the City of Mansfield, Ohio, and to file under its income tax ordinance," the Land Bank said.
One of the keys in awarding the bid, according to the Land Bank, was the fact R&D was the only Ohio contractor who submitted a proposal within the Land Bank's price range.
Officials have said that the ODOD, while not ruling out non-Ohio contractors, prefer that state grant money be spent on "local" businesses.
"We don't believe there's an outright prohibition on using out-of-state contractors, but there requires additional hurdles and that the guidelines strongly favor, Ohio contractors," Land Bank board member and Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero said when the bid was awarded.
