Mosquitos carrying the West Nile Virus have been detected in Jackson Township, according to local health officials.

RICHLAND COUNTY -- Richland Public Health officials have been notified by the Ohio Department of Health that West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Jackson Township.

"To be very clear, this is not a human infection case, but the first positive WNV mosquito samples in Richland County this year," said Joe Harrod, director of environmental health at Richland Public Health.

