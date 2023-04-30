RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
U.S. Route 30 minor rehabilitation - U.S. 30, from the 5th Ave interchange ramps to just past the Ashland County Line, will have lane closures for pavement repairs. One lane of traffic with a minimum lane width of 12’ will be maintained in each direction at all times.
NEW IMPACTS
The I-71 northbound exit ramp to U.S. 30 west will close Monday, May 1 for one day for pavement repairs. The detour is to take U.S. 30 east to the Koogle Road exit, turn right on Koogle Road, and then turn right onto the ramp from Koogle to enter U.S. 30 west. Estimated ramp reopening: Same day – Monday, May 1, 2023
The U.S. 30 westbound exit ramp to Koogle Road will close Tuesday, May 2 for four days for pavement repairs. The detour route will be to continue on U.S. 30 west to the Reed Road interchange, transition to U.S. 30 east and take the Koogle Road exit. Estimated ramp reopening: Friday, May 5, 2023
The Koogle Road entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west will close Wednesday, May 3 for four days for pavement repairs. The detour route will be Koogle Road to U.S. 30 east and use the U.S. 30/SR 603 RCUT to transition to U.S. 30 east. Estimated ramp reopening: Saturday, May 6, 2023
Estimated completion: October 2023
Click here for additional information about ongoing projects in the county.
In addition, the City of Mansfield Service Complex announced that due to sewer main work it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed:
South Andover Road between Forest Hill Road and Edgewood Road
The road has been closed and is expected to reopen by May 5th. Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.
Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday thru Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9803.