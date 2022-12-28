Salvation Army Dewald community center

The Dewald Community Center is located on the lower level of the Salvation Army building at 47 Main St. in Mansfield.

MANSFIELD — Stories of residents who stayed at a holiday weekend warming shelter during the recent winter storm are a reminder of challenges faced by Richland County's unhoused population.

Warming center sign

Peggy Lewis Powers, who headed up the warming center, said she hopes to continue it during nights when the temperature is 20 degrees or lower.

