MANSFIELD -- Richland County Children Services (RCCS) is asking the community to band together to take a stand against child abuse and neglect.
The agency would like the community to support an opposition to those issues in the community by wearing blue on Wednesday, April 13, Wear Blue Day.
Wear Blue Day is an annual statewide event to spread awareness on the important issues of child abuse, neglect and dependency.
On this day local businesses, offices, schools, agencies, factories, retail outlets and media partners are asked to Wear Blue to show unity against child abuse and neglect.
Participants can take pictures of themselves, their group, classmates or co-workers wearing blue and send them via email to Brigitte.Coles@jfs.ohio.gov for publication on the agency’s website and Facebook page.
Also RCCS has teamed up with Buckeye Bakery, 21 E. 4th St, Mansfield, for Wear Blue Day, to give the first 150 customers wearing blue a free cookie in support of Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Wear Blue Day is on April 13.
