Updated: December 27, 2022 @ 2:37 pm
MANSFIELD -- Due to emergency water main repairs, the City of Mansfield water repair department has shut down water service along Woodville Road from Plainview Road to Brenda Drive
Water service is expected to be restored to the areas by the end of the work day Tuesday barring any unforeseen problems.
Woodville Road is closed in that same section while the work is done. It's set to re-open Friday, Dec. 30, by the end of the work day.
Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.
Call the city's service complex at 419-755-9806 for more information.
