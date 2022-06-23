MANSFIELD -- A Washington Township man has been charged with aggravated arson for allegedly setting his own house on fire April 21 while his adult stepdaughter was inside the Lexview Estates home.
The case against Chad A. Cook, 51, 1065 Timbercliff Drive, has been bound over to the Richland County Common Pleas Court, according to court records.
Richland County Assistant Prosecutor Margaret Scott said Thursday afternoon the case will be presented to a grand jury, though a date has not been determined. She said additional charges are possible.
Cook was arrested on June 10 by the Richland County Sheriff's Office after an investigation by detective Jason Shoemaker and the Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office.
Cook was arraigned in Mansfield Municipal Court on June 13 and the case was sent to the prosecutor's office after a preliminary hearing on June 16, according to court records.
An employee of the Village of Lexington parks department, Cook was ordered to turn over his village keys to the sheriff's office and not possess any firearms.
Cook posted a $50,000 bond with the Common Pleas Court on June 17 and was ordered not to have contact with his wife and children as a condition of his release
A copy of Shoemaker's 96-page investigation into the fire included the conclusion by Ohio State Fire Marshal Investigator Jason Whaley that Cook had started the blaze.
Here is how Whaley described evidence in the case, according to the investigation file:
-- Cook left the home shortly before the fire was reported, around four minutes before his 23-year-old stepdaughter called 9-1-1 to report the house on fire.
-- Cook initially lied about coming back to the home from work that morning and leaving just before the fire was reported. He later said he had returned to the home "to get his lunch."
-- Cook lied about returning home to get his lunch. Interviews with co-workers found Cook had his lunch with him when he arrived at work earlier that morning.
-- After the fire, Cook "snuck" back into his work to move his lunch into the red village truck he drove home.
-- Cook obtained a storage locker and stored "some of his prized possessions" in it prior to the fire.
-- Cook later confessed to his family that he "had caused the fire" by smoking cigarettes in the basement, a claim that didn't match with the investigation.
Sheriff's Dept. Capt. Donald Zehner said the case was a joint investigation by the RCSO deputies, major crimes unit, the Washington Township Fire Department and the fire marshal's office.
"I can't say we are pleased with the outcome," Zehner said, "but we are pleased with the joint investigation.
"What we don't know is why (Cook) did this," Zehner said, adding the investigation revealed no motive for the alleged arson. "We don't understand why.
"His wife is beside herself. She was almost the point she didn't believe us until we showed her all of the evidence," Zehner said.
The fire was reported by Cook's 23-year-old stepdaughter, Jordann Keller, who called 9-1-1 at 10:02 a.m. She had been on the second floor of the two-story home and heard "popping and cracking sounds" downstairs.
"The dogs heard it, too. I went to investigate ... it sounded like someone was home," she told Richland Source that morning. "I went downstairs and the first floor was filled with smoke and I tried to figure out where the fire was coming from."
Keller escaped the fire and also rescued the family pets. The fire was extinguished by the Washington Township Fire Department, assisted by the Mansfield Fire Department and fire departments from Jefferson Township, Monroe Township, Madison Township, Troy Township and Springfield Township.
In his fire investigation, Whaley reported the fire was arson.
"The evidence clearly shows the homeowner Chad Cook entered the home and remained for a short period of time (about six minutes)," Whaley wrote.
"Within four minutes of (Cook) leaving, the home occupant (Jordann Keller) called 911 to report the fire.
"(Cook) used an open flame to ignite combustible materials (cardboard, wooden planking) in the basement near the base of the stairwell," Whaley wrote. "The use of a liquid accelerant could NOT be ruled out."
Video from the neighborhood showed Cook's village truck arrive at the house around 9:52 a.m. and leave at 9:58 a.m. Some footage indicated "tires being squealed as the truck drives away."
Lexington village administrator Andy Smalley said Thursday that Cook remains a village employee, but is out on medical leave. He said the village is conducting its own internal investigation and declined additional comment.
Cook was represented in municipal court by Columbus attorney Charles Koenig, according to court records. Richland Source contacted the firm Thursday afternoon.
The man who answered the phone said, 'We don't have any comment." When asked if the firm still represented Cook, he said, "No comment."