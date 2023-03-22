starbucksstrike.jpg

Starbucks workers in Ontario participate in a national strike March 22 on the same day local workers filed a petition to unionize with the National Labor Relations Board.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

ONTARIO — The lights were dark at 2172 Walker Lake Road on Wednesday as Ontario Starbucks workers went on strike for better staffing.

About a dozen employees picketed outside the store in Ontario from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. A sign on Starbucks’ window said the location was temporarily closed.

starbucks.jpeg

Starbucks workers on strike pose for a photo with their picket signs.

Tags