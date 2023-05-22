Butch Jefferson

A street sign honoring former Mansfield City Council 4th Ward representative Walden "Butch" Jefferson is unveiled on Monday afternoon.

MANSFIELD — Walden "Butch" Jefferson didn't have to live on Mansfield's north side. He chose to make it his home.

"Butch lived in this neighborhood on Bowman Street for 60 years. He could have moved out whenever he wanted to," his oldest nephew, Eric Jefferson, said Monday afternoon.

Eric Jefferson

Eric Jefferson talks about his uncle, Walden "Butch" Jefferson on Monday afternoon.
Mary Dockery

Mary Dockery laughs on Monday afternoon as she remembers her brother-in-law, former Mansfield City Council member Walden "Butch" Jefferson.
Jefferson
Mansfield City Council member Walden "Butch" Jefferson was known for his fierce defense of north end residents.

