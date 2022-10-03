W. 6th St. closed in Mansfield through Oct. 7 From the City of Mansfield Oct 3, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pixabay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close the following road while repairs are being completed.West Sixth Street from Penn Avenue to Spayer Lane.The road has been closed and is expected to reopen on Friday, Oct. 7. Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Road Mansfield Repair Highway City Penn Avenue Delay Sign Trending ‘We believe in it’: New owner of Appleseed Shopping Center talks updates Richland County property transfers: Appleseed Shopping Center sells for $2 million Polk man killed in Ashland County motorcycle crash Arena project seeks funds for facility at Richland County Fairgrounds The End of the World in Newville: 1844 Open Source: Lloyd Rebar wins a share of Intel construction project ODOT: Construction update for Shelby streetscape project Frank P. Lahm Aviation Museum opens in downtown Mansfield Williams joins Buckeye legends with record-tying 5-TD performance vs. Rutgers 2 sex offenders and woman with escape charge among the Fugitives of the Week Obituaries Larry Gene Keiser Claire K. Haddock Maurice “Moe” L. Zody Ronald "Ron" Day Judith "Judy" A. Jellison See More