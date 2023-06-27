Shiloh council

Members of Shiloh Village Council meet Tuesday evening.

 By Hayden Gray, Staff Reporter

SHILOH -- A resident presented village council a petition Tuesday night asking for a public meeting regarding a proposed new park that has raised questions in the community,

Council members discussed the request, but set no date for the requested town meeting. Mayor Rick Reeder, who accepted the petition, said a meeting would be scheduled in the future.

