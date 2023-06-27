The village of about 600 residents is working on a proposed $3 million project to install water meters to Shiloh's 275 customers, dismantle an old water tower and replace the village's Main Street water line, fire hydrants and valves.
Richland County commissioners in January agreed to allocate $500,000 from the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project. Village leaders are pursuing other funding streams, as well, and have procured a $499,000 Ohio Public Works Commission grant.
During the meeting January, Reeder had told commissioners in an email the village "is in desperate need of waterline replacement, as well as other needs for our water system.
"I am sure you are aware of the high rates our residents currently pay. Our current water rate is $75.73 and sewer is $103.86, total of $179.59 per month.
"Our sewer rates are 19th highest and water rates are 86th out of 403 entities that use water and sewer in the state of Ohio. Our water lines are in excess of 80 years old and we are experiencing numerous breaks," Reeder said.
The mayor told commissioners the village needs the project to be funded by about 90 percent outside funds in order to make it affordable for residents.
During the meeting Tuesday evening, Reeder and council members said the park is simply an “idea” at this point. Members said the village has researched possible grants that could fund a park on Scott Street, but no action has been scheduled or taken.
After the meeting, Reeder said the park is a "real possibility" for the village. He said a Mennonite group approached the village with an idea of an 18-hole frisbee golf course, which has since developed to the idea for a park.
The mayor said no public money has been spent on the proposal. Reeder said he sees "a lot of benefit" for the community from such an idea and said he thinks many members of the community would use it.
Reeder said a town meeting could be used to gain the public's thoughts and village leaders could move forward from there.
He said the proposed park would not impact plans to address other concerns in the community.